U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Samantha Bostick, 35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs chief of media operations, scans a QR code during a 35th Fighter Wing (FW) Open Forum Town Hall event at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Nov. 19, 2025. The town hall advanced a culture of connection and accountability that fuels the 35th FW’s ability to project airpower anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)
|Date Taken:
|11.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.21.2025 00:24
|Photo ID:
|9402248
|VIRIN:
|251119-F-VQ736-1104
|Resolution:
|7325x4883
|Size:
|6.85 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 35th FW hosts November Town Hall [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Hannah Bench, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
35th FW Hosts November Town Hall
No keywords found.