35th FW hosts November Town Hall

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Samantha Bostick, 35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs chief of media operations, scans a QR code during a 35th Fighter Wing (FW) Open Forum Town Hall event at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Nov. 19, 2025. The town hall advanced a culture of connection and accountability that fuels the 35th FW’s ability to project airpower anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)