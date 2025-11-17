35th FW hosts November Town Hall

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Darnell Cannady, 35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs superintendent, answers a question during a 35th Fighter Wing Open Forum Town Hall event at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Nov. 19, 2025. The forum underscored how informed, supported families enable Airmen to execute the 35th FW mission with precision and confidence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)