35th FW hosts November Town Hall

A participant asks a question during a 35th Fighter Wing Open Forum Town Hall event at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Nov. 19, 2025. Leaders emphasized that resolving community challenges is essential to safeguarding the readiness that anchors the 35th FW mission to deliver decisive airpower across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)
Date Taken:
|11.18.2025
Date Posted:
|11.21.2025 00:24
Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
