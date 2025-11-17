35th FW hosts November Town Hall

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Participants listen during a 35th Fighter Wing (FW) Open Forum Town Hall event at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Nov. 19, 2025. Through open conversation, the 35th FW strengthened the mission-focused culture required to sustain decisive airpower across the Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)