Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    35th FW hosts November Town Hall [Image 3 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    35th FW hosts November Town Hall

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    11.18.2025

    Photo by Airman Hannah Bench 

    35th Fighter Wing

    Participants listen during a 35th Fighter Wing (FW) Open Forum Town Hall event at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Nov. 19, 2025. Through open conversation, the 35th FW strengthened the mission-focused culture required to sustain decisive airpower across the Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.18.2025
    Date Posted: 11.21.2025 00:24
    Photo ID: 9402241
    VIRIN: 251119-F-VQ736-1065
    Resolution: 7780x5187
    Size: 6.8 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 35th FW hosts November Town Hall [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Hannah Bench, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    35th FW hosts November Town Hall
    35th FW hosts November Town Hall
    35th FW hosts November Town Hall
    35th FW hosts November Town Hall
    35th FW hosts November Town Hall
    35th FW hosts November Town Hall
    35th FW hosts November Town Hall

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    35th FW Hosts November Town Hall

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    35th Fighter Wing
    Misawa AB
    Indo-Pacific
    open forum
    Community
    town hall

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download