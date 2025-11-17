35th FW hosts November Town Hall

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Vernon Nazareno, 35th Security Forces Squadron logistics and readiness officer in charge, speaks on trending topics during a 35th Fighter Wing (FW) Open Forum Town Hall event at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Nov. 19, 2025. Open dialogue ensured that quality-of-life improvements continue to strengthen the human element driving the 35th FW’s Indo-Pacific mission to deliver ready, reliable airpower. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)