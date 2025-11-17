35th FW hosts November Town Hall

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Davidson, 35th Fighter Wing (FW) commander, gives an opening speech during a 35th FW Open Forum Town Hall event at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Nov. 19, 2025. The discussion enhanced unity across servicemembers and families, bolstering the support systems that keep the 35th FW lethal, agile and mission-focused. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)