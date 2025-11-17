Kandyss Horton, 35th Force Support Squadron school liaison program manager, answers questions from participants during a 35th Fighter Wing (FW) Open Forum Town Hall event at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Nov. 19, 2025. By addressing community concerns head-on, leaders reinforced the foundation of stability essential to sustaining the 35th FW’s combat readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)
|11.18.2025
|11.21.2025 00:24
|9402249
|251119-F-VQ736-1005
|6427x4285
|5.94 MB
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|3
|1
35th FW Hosts November Town Hall
