CJTF-HOA welcomes new commanding general

U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Michael Langley, commander of U.S. Africa Command, delivers a speech during the Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa change-of-command ceremony at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, June 19, 2025. Composed of multiple U.S. military branches and coupled with foreign armed service personnel from various allied and partner nations, CJTF-HOA conducts operations to enhance partner nation capacity, promote regional stability, dissuade conflict and protect U.S. and partner interests.

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti – U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Michael Langley, commander of U.S. Africa Command, presided over the Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa change of command from U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Brian Cashman, outgoing CJTF-HOA commanding general, to U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Matthew Brown, incoming CJTF-HOA commanding general, at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, June 19, 2025.



Prior to passing the guidon, Langley spoke of Cashman’s achievements during his time commanding CJTF-HOA, recognizing the impact Cashman has had on the people and mission during his 14 months in charge.



“You and your team’s performance during this challenging period were the culmination of your persistent efforts to bolster allies and partners toward operational independence,” Langley said. “You live by AFRICOM’s approach of allies and partners, executing operations that are African led and U.S. enabled. You also worked across boundaries, borders, and solutions to achieve the mission.”



He went on to say Cashman has had a major positive effect on the Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, Marines, Guardians and operators in the region and under his command.



“You’ve left a lasting impact on thousands of U.S. service members and our African partners,” Langley said. “Moreover, you gained the trust of the African leaders in the region on our behalf, and I am grateful for your efforts.”



Cashman then delivered his final address, acknowledging the privilege it was to lead CJTF-HOA and the hard work of the service members in his charge over the last year. He thanked Langley for entrusting him to lead the CJTF-HOA mission and people.



“It’s been a career-defining privilege to contribute to your vision and to lead these great men and women of CJTF-HOA,” Cashmand said. “Whether Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard, Space Force, civilians, or our interagency teammates, each of you represents a crucial piece of this team.”



During his remarks, Langley also spoke highly of Brown and said he “comes to this command with an incredible wealth of experience and credibility.”



He spoke about Brown’s time in Germany, serving in several operational assignments, and noted his time as an exchange officer to the German Army.



Speaking to Brown, Langley said “as the CJTF-HOA commander, Matt, you have key tasks, I have three of them for you. Always be ready and prepared to respond to crises; as you well know, that can happen overnight, within a moment’s notice. Two, maintain our excellent relationship with our Djiboutian partners and other partners in the region, and allies as well. Lastly, support all the troops from here to the cluster of bases, around CLDJ all the way down to Manda Bay in Kenya. Support those troops.”



Following the remarks from Langley and Cashman, the three then proceeded to the traditional passing of the guidon, in which Cashman handed the command’s guidon back to Langley – signifying relinquishing his command. Langley then handed the guidon to Brown, signifying Brown as the new CJTF-HOA commanding general.



After the presentation, Brown addressed those in attendance for the first time as the new CJTF-HOA commanding general, sharing his excitement for the mission and for the work to be done.



“To the men and women of Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa, it’s a privilege … to now be in your ranks,” Brown said. “Alongside our partners and our allies, here in Djibouti and from across the horn, it’s really incredible when one really stops to think what this task force has accomplished and equally what we’re capable of accomplishing during this pivotal period.”



Brown also addressed the unique challenges of the region, stating he looks forward to the great things still to be achieved with CJTF-HOA personnel and allies and partners moving forward.



Brown noted the African continent encompasses rich opportunity but also has its complex challenges. His focus as CJTF-HOA commanding general remains unchanged, as well as the collective capacity to get after the mission.



He said in order to overcome those challenges, “the discipline and the agility, the willingness to lean in and work through hard problems, and our collective capacity to learn and adapt – all the things that have brought us here – will allow us to go forward together as a team.”



As a dynamic operational headquarters, CJTF-HOA conducts operations to enhance partner nation capacity, promote regional stability, dissuade conflict and respond to crises, maintaining and growing relationships with East African host and partner nations.