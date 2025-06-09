U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Michael Langley, commander of U.S. Africa Command, delivers a speech during the Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa change of command ceremony at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, June 19, 2025. Composed of multiple U.S. military branches and coupled with foreign armed service personnel from various allied and partner nations, CJTF-HOA conducts operations to enhance partner nation capacity, promote regional stability, dissuade conflict and protect U.S. and partner interests. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Bartoszek)
CJTF-HOA welcomes new commanding general
