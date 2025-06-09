Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CJTF-HOA welcomes new commanding general [Image 1 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    CJTF-HOA welcomes new commanding general

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    06.19.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Joseph Bartoszek 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Michael Langley, commander of U.S. Africa Command, delivers a speech during the Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa change of command ceremony at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, June 19, 2025. Composed of multiple U.S. military branches and coupled with foreign armed service personnel from various allied and partner nations, CJTF-HOA conducts operations to enhance partner nation capacity, promote regional stability, dissuade conflict and protect U.S. and partner interests. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Bartoszek)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.19.2025
    Date Posted: 06.19.2025 09:28
    Photo ID: 9123459
    VIRIN: 250619-F-NR948-1264
    Resolution: 7430x4953
    Size: 2.84 MB
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CJTF-HOA welcomes new commanding general [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Joseph Bartoszek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CJTF-HOA welcomes new commanding general
    CJTF-HOA welcomes new commanding general
    CJTF-HOA welcomes new commanding general
    CJTF-HOA welcomes new commanding general
    CJTF-HOA welcomes new commanding general
    CJTF-HOA welcomes new commanding general
    CJTF-HOA welcomes new commanding general

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    CJTF-HOA welcomes new commanding general

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    One Team, Stronger Together, AFRICOM, CJTFHOA, CoC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download