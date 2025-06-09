Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CJTF-HOA welcomes new commanding general [Image 4 of 4]

    CJTF-HOA welcomes new commanding general

    DJIBOUTI

    06.19.2025

    Photo by Spc. Micheala Maldonado 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Michael Langley, commander of U.S. Africa Command, delivers a speech during the Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa change-of-command ceremony at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, June 19, 2025. Composed of multiple U.S. military branches and coupled with foreign armed service personnel from various allied and partner nations, CJTF-HOA conducts operations to enhance partner nation capacity, promote regional stability, dissuade conflict and protect U.S. and partner interests. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Micheala Maldonado)

    Date Taken: 06.19.2025
