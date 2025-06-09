CJTF-HOA welcomes new commanding general

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Ted Braxton Jr., Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa command senior enlisted leader, holds the guidon during the CJTF-HOA change-of-command ceremony at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, June 19, 2025. CJTF-HOA conducts operations to enhance partner nation capacity, promote regional stability, dissuade conflict and protect U.S. and partner interests. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Micheala Maldonado)