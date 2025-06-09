CJTF-HOA welcomes new commanding general

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Michael Langley, U.S. Africa Command commander, U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Matthew Brown, incoming Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa commanding general, Army Maj. Gen. Brian Cashman, outgoing CJTF-HOA commanding general, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Ted Braxton Jr, CJTF-HOA command senior enlisted leader, stand at the position of attention during the Armed Forces Medley during the CJTF-HOA change-of-command ceremony at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, June 19, 2025. CJTF-HOA is a dynamic, joint and multinational operational headquarters responsible for ensuring strategic partnerships, responding to crises and supporting operations throughout East Africa to enhance stability and prosperity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Bartoszek)