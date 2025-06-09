Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CJTF-HOA welcomes new commanding general [Image 6 of 7]

    CJTF-HOA welcomes new commanding general

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    06.19.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Joseph Bartoszek 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    From left, U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Michael Langley, U.S. Africa Command commander, U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Matthew Brown, incoming Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa commanding general, Army Maj. Gen. Brian Cashman, outgoing CJTF-HOA commanding general, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Ted Braxton Jr, CJTF-HOA command senior enlisted leader, stand at the position of attention during the Armed Forces Medley during the CJTF-HOA change-of-command ceremony at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, June 19, 2025. CJTF-HOA is a dynamic, joint and multinational operational headquarters responsible for ensuring strategic partnerships, responding to crises and supporting operations throughout East Africa to enhance stability and prosperity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Bartoszek)

    Date Taken: 06.19.2025
    Date Posted: 06.19.2025 09:28
    Photo ID: 9123464
    VIRIN: 250619-F-NR948-2091
    Resolution: 6272x4181
    Size: 3.79 MB
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
    One Team, Stronger Together, AFRICOM, CJTFHOA, CoC

