U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Matthew Brown, incoming Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa commanding general, delivers a speech during the CJTF-HOA change-of-command ceremony at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, June 19, 2025. CJTF-HOA conducts operations to enhance partner nation capacity, promote regional stability, dissuade conflict and protect U.S. and partner interests. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Bartoszek)
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.19.2025 09:28
|Photo ID:
|9123466
|VIRIN:
|250619-F-NR948-1995
|Resolution:
|6769x4513
|Size:
|4.45 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CJTF-HOA welcomes new commanding general [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Joseph Bartoszek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
CJTF-HOA welcomes new commanding general
No keywords found.