CJTF-HOA welcomes new commanding general

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Matthew Brown, the incoming Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa commanding general, passes the guidon to U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Ted Braxton Jr., CJTF-HOA command senior enlisted leader, during the CJTF-HOA change-of-command ceremony at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, on June 19, 2025. CJTF-HOA is a dynamic, joint and multinational operational headquarters responsible for ensuring strategic partnerships, responding to crises and supporting operations throughout East Africa to enhance stability and prosperity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Bartoszek)