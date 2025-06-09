CJTF-HOA welcomes new commanding general

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Michael Langley, commander of U.S. Africa Command, passes the guidon to U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Matthew Brown, incoming Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa commanding general, during the CJTF-HOA change-of-command ceremony at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, June 19, 2025. CJTF-HOA is a dynamic, joint and multinational operational headquarters responsible for ensuring strategic partnerships, responding to crises and supporting operations throughout East Africa to enhance stability and prosperity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Bartoszek)