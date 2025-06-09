CJTF-HOA welcomes new commanding general

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Brian T. Cashman, outgoing Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa commanding general, delivers a speech during the CJTF-HOA change of command ceremony at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, June 19, 2025. CJTF-HOA is a dynamic, joint and multinational operational headquarters responsible for ensuring strategic partnerships, responding to crises and supporting operations throughout East Africa to enhance stability and prosperity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Bartoszek)