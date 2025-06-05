WRANGB hosts arrival ceremony for OA-1K Skyraider II

Photo By Senior Airman Erika Chapa | Airmen with the 137th Special Operations Wing stand in formation in preparation for an...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Erika Chapa | Airmen with the 137th Special Operations Wing stand in formation in preparation for an arrival ceremony for a 492nd SOW OA-1K Skyraider II on June 8, 2025, at Will Rogers Air National Guard Base, Oklahoma City. The 492nd SOW and the 137th SOW have partnered together to conduct training on the OA-1K Skyraider II in order to optimize force structure for further enhanced interoperability with the Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Erika Chapa) see less | View Image Page

The 137th Special Operations Wing held a welcome ceremony for the arrival of OA-1K Skyraider II aircraft to Will Rogers Air National Guard Base, June 07, 2025, Oklahoma City.



The Skyraider II is a cost-effective, versatile aircraft that will provide essential support for operations outlined in the 2025 Interim National Defense Strategy. WRANGB now serves as the home for the Skyraider II’s formal training unit under the 492nd Special Operations Wing.



“Seamless integration with total force partners has been the standard for the 137th Special Operations Wing,” said Col. Shelby Dreyer. “We are continuing that legacy as we usher in this Total Force Initiative alongside the 492nd Special Operations Wing to train for the multi-capable mission of the OA-1K Skyraider II.”



The ceremony introduced the Skyraiders II’s capabilities and mission set to 137 SOW Citizen Airmen. The Skyraider II is a new cost-effective crewed aircraft that supports geographically isolated Special Operations personnel in austere locations.



“The 137th SOW continues to build and preserve a force where human performance is our critical advantage – leaning into the advanced training and resource management that supports our preparedness in every environment, against every adversary,” said Dreyer. “With the partnership of our wings, this is the right time. Oklahoma is the right place.”