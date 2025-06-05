WRANGB hosts arrival ceremony for OA-1K Skyraider II

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Shelby Dreyer, 137th Special Operations Wing commander, Oklahoma Air National Guard, addresses Air Commandos at an arrival ceremony for a 492nd SOW OA-1K Skyraider II on June 8, 2025, at Will Rogers Air National Guard Base, Oklahoma City. The Skyraider II provides Special Operations Forces with the ability to tailor effects to support the joint force in various missions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Erika Chapa)