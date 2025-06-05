OA-1K Skyraider II joins the WRANGB flightline

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A 492nd Special Operations Wing OA-1K Skyraider II awaits preflight inspections on the Will Rogers Air National Guard Base flightline, June 5, 2025, Oklahoma City. The flexibility of the OA-1K Skyraider II allows Special Operations Forces to cost effectively counter violent extremist organizations and create dilemmas for adversaries across the spectrum of armed conflict. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Erika Chapa)