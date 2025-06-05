WRANGB hosts arrival ceremony for OA-1K Skyraider II

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen with the 137th Special Operations Wing stand in formation in preparation for an arrival ceremony for a 492nd SOW OA-1K Skyraider II on June 8, 2025, at Will Rogers Air National Guard Base, Oklahoma City. The 492nd SOW and the 137th SOW have partnered together to conduct training on the OA-1K Skyraider II in order to optimize force structure for further enhanced interoperability with the Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Erika Chapa)