    WRANGB hosts arrival ceremony for OA-1K Skyraider II [Image 1 of 2]

    WRANGB hosts arrival ceremony for OA-1K Skyraider II

    OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Swift 

    137th Special Operations Wing

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Colby Wyatt, director of the joint staff for Oklahoma National Guard, speaks to the Airmen of the 137th Special Operations Wing during a 492nd SOW OA-1K Skyraider II arrival ceremony, June 8, 2025, at Will Rogers Air National Guard Base, Oklahoma City. The flexibility of the OA-1K Skyraider II allows Special Operations Forces to cost effectively counter violent extremist organizations and create dilemmas for adversaries across the spectrum of armed conflict. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Swift)

    Date Taken: 06.08.2025
    Date Posted: 06.08.2025 19:35
    Location: OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, US
    Air Force Special Operations Command
    Oklahoma National Guard
    137th Special Operations Wing
    OA-1K Skyraider II

