WRANGB hosts arrival ceremony for OA-1K Skyraider II

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Colby Wyatt, director of the joint staff for Oklahoma National Guard, speaks to the Airmen of the 137th Special Operations Wing during a 492nd SOW OA-1K Skyraider II arrival ceremony, June 8, 2025, at Will Rogers Air National Guard Base, Oklahoma City. The flexibility of the OA-1K Skyraider II allows Special Operations Forces to cost effectively counter violent extremist organizations and create dilemmas for adversaries across the spectrum of armed conflict. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Swift)