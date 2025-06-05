WRANGB hosts arrival ceremony for OA-1K Skyraider II

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Shelby Dreyer, 137th Special Operations Wing commander, Oklahoma Air National Guard, speaks to the 137th SOW during an 492nd SOW OA-1K Skyraider II arrival ceremony, June 8, 2025, at Will Rogers Air National Guard Base, Oklahoma City. The 492nd SOW and the 137 SOW have partnered together to conduct training on the OA-1K Skyraider II in order to optimize force structure for further enhanced interoperability with the Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Swift)