WRANGB hosts arrival ceremony for OA-1K Skyraider II

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Larry Mansell, command chief of the 137th Special Operations Wing, Oklahoma Air National Guard, holds the 137th Special Operations Wing guidon during a ceremony welcoming a 492nd SOW OA-1K Skyraider II to the flightline at Will Rogers Air National Guard Base, June 8, 2025, Oklahoma City. The 492nd SOW and the 137th SOW have partnered together to conduct training on the OA-1K Skyraider II in order to optimize force structure for further enhanced interoperability with the Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Brigette Waltermire)