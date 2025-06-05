WRANGB hosts arrival ceremony for OA-1K Skyraider II

Air Commandos with the 137th Special Operations Wing embrace the arrival of a 492nd SOW OA-1K Skyraider II during an arrival ceremony on June 8, 2025, at Will Rogers Air National Guard Base, Oklahoma City. The flexibility of the OA-1K Skyraider II allows Special Operations Forces to cost effectively counter violent extremist organizations and create dilemmas for adversaries across the spectrum of armed conflict. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Erika Chapa)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2025 19:35
|Photo ID:
|9095323
|VIRIN:
|250608-Z-NA392-1007
|Resolution:
|1920x1280
|Size:
|336.29 KB
|Location:
|OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
