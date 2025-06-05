WRANGB hosts arrival ceremony for OA-1K Skyraider II

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Colby Wyatt, director of the joint staff for Oklahoma National Guard, left, and U.S. Air Force Col. Shelby Dreyer, 137th Special Operations Wing commander, Oklahoma Air National Guard, right, attend an arrival ceremony for a 492nd SOW OA-1K Skyraider II on June 8, 2025, at Will Rogers Air National Guard Base, Oklahoma City. The flexibility of the OA-1K Skyraider II allows Special Operations Forces to cost effectively counter violent extremist organizations and create dilemmas for adversaries across the spectrum of armed conflict. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Erika Chapa)