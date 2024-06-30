Communication is one of this SGM’s keys to success

FORT SHAFTER, Hawaii – Like many before him, including his father, Jerome Rogers sought more for himself than the typical humdrum, cookie-cutter life. He felt a calling beyond personal enrichment and glory. Over the sounds of the waves breaking on the coast of Hampton, Virginia, Rogers heard his country calling his name.



Nearly 25 years later, Rogers finds himself near a different coastline in Oahu, Hawaii, as the G6 sergeant major for the 8th Theater Sustainment Command, where he still pursues his call to service through a Soldier-centric leadership style built on a foundation of relationships and technical aptitude.



“Following a long line of military service in my family, I felt a deep calling to serve my country,” said Rogers. “My father, a retired sergeant major, and several family members, to include one retired command sergeant major and colonel, all instilled a love of country and a strong sense of tradition.”



Rogers’s deep connection with duty and service compelled him to raise his right hand on Feb. 8, 2000, and enlist in the Army as a signal support systems specialist, proudly upholding his family legacy.



“A lot of people serve for many reasons, but for me, it is having a commitment to a greater purpose, the ability to inspire and guide others, and the courage to make tough decisions for the good of the team,” said Rogers.



As the G6 sergeant major, Rogers finds himself at the helm of a team of over 86 Soldiers supporting communication and information technology operations for the Indo-Pacific theater’s only sustainment command. This job is well within his wheelhouse, and his enthusiasm for it is palpable.



“My passion for information technology drove my career choice in the Army,” said Rogers. “Having worked at the company Gateway before enlistment, I wanted to stay in a similar field. When my recruiter offered the 31U (signal support systems specialist) position, focused on computers, I was sold. While I wasn't initially aware of the tactical radio’s aspect, my interest in technology kept me engaged.”



Beyond his passion for the technical side of his craft, Rogers is conscientious about his rank and position as a sergeant major. At this point in his career, the Army has charged him with duties and responsibilities well beyond tactical radio operations.



“As the 8th TSC G6 sergeant major, I provide insight into enlisted Soldier capabilities, morale, and training needs related to strategic communication plans,” said Rogers. “In addition, I ensure these plans are realistic and achievable for the enlisted workforce. I also advocate for training and education opportunities for enlisted personnel within the G6 directorate and throughout the command, ensuring they possess the skills necessary to support strategic communication objectives.”



Rogers takes his job seriously because it is serious business. Without his leadership and his team’s combined expertise, the organization cannot communicate – a critical element on and off the battlefield.



“The Signal Corps is important to the Army’s mission because we are the backbone of the Army's communication network, ensuring secure and reliable information to flow across all echelons,” said Rogers. “This allows for effective command and control, rapid decision-making, and synchronized operations, ultimately contributing to the success of the Army's mission.”



Others have observed this mindset, such as Sgt. Maj. Jacob Huerta, the 8th TSC G4 sergeant major, who has previously served with Rogers as a fellow first sergeant in addition to their tours at the 8th TSC. He appreciates Rogers’s dogged determination and dedication to the craft and his unit.



“During interactions with peers, Sergeant Major Rogers listens and provides sound advice when needed. He tactfully points out the obvious, prompting others to reflect on his insights,” said Huerta. “I have witnessed senior leaders paying close attention to Sergeant Major Rogers and seeking his input. His professionalism enables him to engage effectively with all Soldiers, leaving a lasting impact on their careers.”



Lt. Col. Clarence Langley, the 8th TSC G6 officer in charge, is among the numerous senior leaders who pay close attention to Rogers's words.



“Sergeant Major Rogers is a mentor; his passion for leader development and Soldier care is bar none,” said Langley. “However, he’s not just a mentor of his Soldiers and junior NCOs (noncommissioned officers), he’s a mentor of officers with the ability to develop their skills so that they’re more effective and well-rounded leaders.”



Rogers takes his innate ability to build relationships and leverages it for senior leaders, peers, and junior Soldiers within the organization.



“This job is important because I have the opportunity to bridge the gap between senior leaders and enlisted personnel,” he said. “I can act as a sounding board for enlisted concerns and feedback, relaying them to senior leadership for consideration in strategic decision-making.”



Langley has experienced Rogers’s ability to integrate into and lead in a two-star headquarters.



“I admire the way that Sergeant Major Rogers is able to extend his influence inside and outside of his organization while building bridges through relationships,” said Langley. “He’s always upbeat with a calm and assured attitude that’s infectious.”



Huerta looks up to Rogers and how he leads the G6 directorate. No matter how much Rogers is juggling, he always makes time for others. Whether it is devising personnel management strategies and methods for his unit – not part of his job description – or ensuring his Soldiers can maximize time with their friends and families, Rogers puts his all into all he does, said Huerta.



“I've always admired how he's never lost his passion for looking out for the Soldiers, ever since our days as first sergeants in the 209th ASB,” said Huerta, harkening back to their service together in the 209th Aviation Support Battalion, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division at Schofield Barracks. “Signal Soldiers should make use of Sergeant Major Rogers's extensive knowledge and expertise. They should strive to mirror his professionalism and demonstrate genuine care and concern for their fellow Soldiers.”



Between the shores of Hampton and Honolulu, the Army has sent Rogers to various locations while he steadily progressed throughout his career. From Fort Liberty, North Carolina, to Fort Cavazos, Texas, and overseas assignments and deployments to Afghanistan, Iraq, and Poland, Rogers has experienced a lot. During that time, the Army has afforded Rogers many professional and personal opportunities.



From a baseline career perspective, Rogers finds the Army offers many benefits, such as healthcare, retirement packages, educational opportunities, and housing allowances. But he said each military occupational specialty, or job, in the Army comes with unique benefits.



“Specific to Signal Corps Soldiers, the Army provides invaluable experience and fosters a deep understanding of large-scale communication systems,” said Rogers. “Additionally, the Army invests heavily in Soldier development, offering opportunities to earn industry-recognized IT certifications. These credentials are highly sought-after in the civilian sector and provide a significant advantage when transitioning to a civilian IT career after service.”



Rogers has capitalized on these IT-specific opportunities and taken advantage of the educational opportunities the Army provides every Soldier.



“The Army fostered my academic achievements by allowing me to obtain a Bachelor of Science degree in Leadership and Workforce Development and a Master of Science Degree in Management with a concentration in organizational leadership,” said Rogers. “These degrees, combined with the multiple IT certifications I earned, have significantly enhanced my resume for post-retirement opportunities. In addition, I am currently pursuing my Project Management Professional certification.”



Rogers's team reflects his hunger for such educational pursuits, with several Soldiers earning certifications beyond what he currently holds. Rogers expects nothing less from them or the Army.



“I'm incredibly proud to see the same opportunities extended to the Soldiers I lead,” he said. “This exemplifies the Army's commitment to developing future leaders who are not only technically proficient but also strategically effective for the generations to come. It's truly rewarding to witness their growth.”



For Rogers, the newer generation of Soldiers is uniquely poised to succeed within the IT career fields because most of them grow up with technology as an intricate part of their daily lives, making the learning curve shallower.



“New generation Soldiers bring several critical assets to the Army,” said Rogers. “They often possess a strong understanding of technology and readily adapt to new IT systems and communication tools. Additionally, this generation excels at analyzing vast amounts of data, which is crucial for informed decision-making in the Army. Lastly, their adaptability and willingness to embrace new ideas are vital for staying ahead of the curve in a rapidly evolving Army.”



Huerta has seen Rogers in action as a leader and believes his leadership style is perfect for current and future generations of Soldiers.



“Sergeant Major Rogers sets the standard for his Soldiers. When dealing with subordinates, he encourages them to be themselves but intervenes when necessary to offer guidance and make corrections,” said Huerta. “He consistently demonstrates the qualities of a senior NCO in his actions and interactions. His approachable nature makes him a driving force for change for the role of sergeant major, reshaping the expectations for senior leaders in the Army.”



Langley echoes Huerta’s sentiment, adding, “Sergeant Major Rogers is a Soldier’s leader who is not only self-aware but socially aware. He possesses a very adaptive and agile leadership style that brings out the best of all those around him.”



Rogers is encouraged by the new generation of Soldiers, but he also has thoughts about prospective recruits. Admittedly, military service is not for everyone, but for those who join, the adventures abound within a structure designed for personal and professional success.



“The Army provides a structured environment with opportunities for growth, leadership, and education,” said Rogers. “If you crave discipline, challenge, and a chance to serve a greater purpose, the Army could be a great fit. However, carefully consider your goals and expectations. I would explore the career fields available and choose one that aligns with their interests and skills.”



However, Rogers realizes that many people considering service did not grow up with a Service Member in their home; they don’t have an intimate look inside a Soldier's daily life. In addition to speaking with a recruiter, Rogers believes people should talk to current Soldiers and veterans. They should also come in with their hearts and minds in the right place.



“The Army demands commitment and hard work and will push them outside their comfort zone,” said Rogers. “They should be prepared to embrace these challenges as opportunities for personal and professional development.”



Those challenges do not just affect the Soldier. Alongside Rogers for his nearly 25 years of service is his wife of 30 years, Tasha, and his three now-grown children, Dion, 29, Dejon, 26, and Jaylon, 20. They have been a source of strength for his exceptional career choice.



“Military life can be demanding and unpredictable. Deployments, training exercises, and the constant potential for relocation all take their toll,” said Rogers. “My wife, Tasha, has provided a steady source of love, understanding, and encouragement. Knowing she's behind me, cheering me on, allows me to focus on my duties with a clear head and a strong heart.”



Rogers admits that service flows through his veins and is his lineage, but that does not mean service is simple or easy. However, with support from Tasha, he feels like he can handle any stressors that come his way.



“She has helped me navigate the ins and outs of my career, from the hard times all the way through to the good times. She's a sounding board for my ideas and anxieties, and her perspective keeps me grounded,” said Rogers. “She has had to make incredible sacrifices as well. It is not easy to constantly set a foundation and then PCS (permanent change of station) and start all over.”



Rogers would be remiss in not mentioning the vital job the Army thrusts upon most spouses due to the unique quirks of soldiering. From his perspective, Tasha excels and thrives as an Army spouse.



“She holds down the home front and her own career,” said her dotting husband. “Her strength inspires me to be a better person, Soldier, and a more supportive husband. Quite simply, without Tasha, nothing would be possible. She's the rock of our family, and her unwavering love and support are the foundation upon which I build both my personal and professional life.”



In addition to Tasha’s dedication to her husband’s Army career, their middle son, Dejon, displayed his own form of dedication by adding a chapter to his family’s military history. He recently served in the Army as a military police member. He transitioned from the Army last year as a staff sergeant and is now on his educational journey. The torch is set to be passed to Jaylon, who plans to enlist in the Army later this year.



Though Jaylon will invariably pen his unique chapter in the Rogers military history, his father is not yet finished with his. He was recently selected as the next 25th ID G6 sergeant major at Schofield Barracks.



This job provides Rogers another opportunity to succeed while affording another organization the chance to benefit from his leadership style and passion for the craft and Soldiers. The Tropic Lightning Division will have the honor of being an entry in the Rogers family military history.

