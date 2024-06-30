Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Communication is one of this SGM’s keys to success [Image 7 of 7]

    Communication is one of this SGM’s keys to success

    FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    Sgt. Maj. Jerome Rogers, the G6 sergeant major for the 8th Theater Sustainment Command, poses with his wife, Tasha, after his promotion ceremony Nov. 1, 2023, at Fort Shafter, Hawaii. Rogers admits he would not have made it as far as he has without the love and support of his wife of over 30 years. Rogers, who serves in a long line of Soldiers, has found that the Army provides a multitude of personal and professional opportunities, which have led to his successful career of nearly 25 years. (Courtesy)

    8th TSC
    Signal
    Why I Serve
    Jerome Rogers

