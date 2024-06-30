Sgt. 1st Class Jerome Rogers, a certified combatives instructor, conducts a punching drill with a student during a training session July 15, 2015, at Fort Eisenhower, Georgia. Now the G6 sergeant major for the 8th Theater Sustainment Command, in Fort Shafter, Hawaii, Rogers has found that the Army provides a multitude of personal and professional opportunities, which have led to his successful career of nearly 25 years. (Courtesy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.15.2015 Date Posted: 07.04.2024 00:26 Photo ID: 8514677 VIRIN: 150715-A-A5006-1001 Resolution: 960x640 Size: 97.27 KB Location: FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII, US Hometown: HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Communication is one of this SGM’s keys to success [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.