    Communication is one of this SGM’s keys to success [Image 2 of 7]

    Communication is one of this SGM’s keys to success

    FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    10.19.2010

    Sgt. 1st Class Jerome Rogers, an initial entry training instructor for signal Soldiers, poses with his first IET graduating class in October 2010 at Fort Eisenhower, Gerogia. Now the G6 sergeant major for the 8th Theater Sustainment Command, in Fort Shafter, Hawaii, Rogers has found that the Army provides a multitude of personal and professional opportunities, which have led to his successful career of nearly 25 years. (Courtesy)

    This work, Communication is one of this SGM’s keys to success [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    8th TSC
    Signal
    Why I Serve
    Jerome Rogers

