Sgt. 1st Class Jerome Rogers, an initial entry training instructor for signal Soldiers, poses with his first IET graduating class in October 2010 at Fort Eisenhower, Gerogia. Now the G6 sergeant major for the 8th Theater Sustainment Command, in Fort Shafter, Hawaii, Rogers has found that the Army provides a multitude of personal and professional opportunities, which have led to his successful career of nearly 25 years. (Courtesy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.19.2010 Date Posted: 07.04.2024 00:26 Photo ID: 8514676 VIRIN: 101019-A-A5006-1001 Resolution: 720x540 Size: 54.31 KB Location: FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII, US Hometown: HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Communication is one of this SGM’s keys to success [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.