Jerome Rogers poses for a photo in his Army uniform in Korea in this undated portrait from 1972. He would later retire as a master sergeant. His son, also named Jerome Rogers, would later join the Army, following in his footsteps. The junior Jerome is now the G6 sergeant major for the 8th Theater Sustainment Command in Fort Shafter, Hawaii, where he continues his successful career of nearly 25 years. Sgt. Maj. Rogers would later see one of his own sons serve with another set to enlist next year, continuing the family tradition of service to the nation.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.15.1972 Date Posted: 07.04.2024 19:14 Photo ID: 8515106 VIRIN: 720515-A-A5006-1001 Resolution: 1290x2140 Size: 999.97 KB Location: FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII, US Hometown: HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Communication is one of this SGM’s keys to success, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.