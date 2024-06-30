Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Communication is one of this SGM’s keys to success

    FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.15.1972

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    Jerome Rogers poses for a photo in his Army uniform in Korea in this undated portrait from 1972. He would later retire as a master sergeant. His son, also named Jerome Rogers, would later join the Army, following in his footsteps. The junior Jerome is now the G6 sergeant major for the 8th Theater Sustainment Command in Fort Shafter, Hawaii, where he continues his successful career of nearly 25 years. Sgt. Maj. Rogers would later see one of his own sons serve with another set to enlist next year, continuing the family tradition of service to the nation.

    8th TSC
    Signal
    Why I serve
    Jerome Rogers

