Communication is one of this SGM’s keys to success

First Sgt. Jerome Rogers, a first sergeant with the 209th Aviation Support Battalion, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division at Schofield Barracks, mentors his son, Pfc. Dejon Rogers, on how to be an impactful Soldier during the summer of 2018. Now the G6 sergeant major for the 8th Theater Sustainment Command, in Fort Shafter, Hawaii, Rogers has found that the Army provides a multitude of personal and professional opportunities, which have led to his successful career of nearly 25 years. Dejon would later depart the Army as a staff sergeant; he is now pursuing his college degree. (Courtesy)

