    Communication is one of this SGM’s keys to success [Image 4 of 7]

    Communication is one of this SGM’s keys to success

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2018

    Courtesy Photo

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    First Sgt. Jerome Rogers, a first sergeant with the 209th Aviation Support Battalion, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division at Schofield Barracks, mentors his son, Pfc. Dejon Rogers, on how to be an impactful Soldier during the summer of 2018. Now the G6 sergeant major for the 8th Theater Sustainment Command, in Fort Shafter, Hawaii, Rogers has found that the Army provides a multitude of personal and professional opportunities, which have led to his successful career of nearly 25 years. Dejon would later depart the Army as a staff sergeant; he is now pursuing his college degree. (Courtesy)

    Date Taken: 08.08.2018
    Date Posted: 07.04.2024 00:26
    VIRIN: 180808-A-A5006-1001
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, US
    Hometown: HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, US
    8th TSC
    Signal
    Why I Serve
    Jerome Rogers

