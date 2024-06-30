Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Communication is one of this SGM’s keys to success [Image 6 of 7]

    Communication is one of this SGM’s keys to success

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    Sgt. Maj. Jerome Rogers, the 8th Theater Sustainment Command G6 sergeant major, stops to pose for a group photo with his G6 team during a hike at KoKo Head Trail, Honolulu, Hawaii, May 17, 2024. Rogers holds group activities such as this to build cohesion and strengthen ties within the team. Rogers, who serves in a long line of Soldiers, has found that the Army provides a multitude of personal and professional opportunities, which have led to his successful career of nearly 25 years. (Courtesy)

    8th TSC
    Signal
    Why I Serve
    Jerome Rogers

