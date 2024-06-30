Communication is one of this SGM’s keys to success

Sgt. Maj. Jerome Rogers, the 8th Theater Sustainment Command G6 sergeant major, stops to pose for a group photo with his G6 team during a hike at KoKo Head Trail, Honolulu, Hawaii, May 17, 2024. Rogers holds group activities such as this to build cohesion and strengthen ties within the team. Rogers, who serves in a long line of Soldiers, has found that the Army provides a multitude of personal and professional opportunities, which have led to his successful career of nearly 25 years. (Courtesy)

