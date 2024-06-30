Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Communication is one of this SGM’s keys to success [Image 1 of 7]

    Communication is one of this SGM’s keys to success

    FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Moore 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    Sgt. Maj. Jerome Rogers, the G6 sergeant major for the 8th Theater Sustainment Command, poses for a portrait July 1, 2024, on Fort Shafter, Hawaii. Rogers, who serves in a long line of Soldiers, has found that the Army provides a multitude of personal and professional opportunities, which have led to his successful career of nearly 25 years. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Moore)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2024
    Date Posted: 07.04.2024 00:26
    Photo ID: 8514675
    VIRIN: 240701-A-PR546-1001
    Resolution: 7180x4789
    Size: 4.01 MB
    Location: FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII, US
    Hometown: HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Communication is one of this SGM’s keys to success [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Tristan Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Communication is one of this SGM&rsquo;s keys to success

