Sgt. Maj. Jerome Rogers, the G6 sergeant major for the 8th Theater Sustainment Command, poses for a portrait July 1, 2024, on Fort Shafter, Hawaii. Rogers, who serves in a long line of Soldiers, has found that the Army provides a multitude of personal and professional opportunities, which have led to his successful career of nearly 25 years. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Moore)
This work, Communication is one of this SGM’s keys to success [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Tristan Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Communication is one of this SGM’s keys to success
