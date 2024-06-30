Communication is one of this SGM’s keys to success

Master Sgt. Jerome Rogers, a Sergeants Major Course student, accepts his diploma from Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Schmidt, commandant of the Noncommissioned Officer Leadership Center of Excellence, during his graduation, June 17, 2022, in Fort Bliss, Texas. Now the G6 sergeant major for the 8th Theater Sustainment Command, in Fort Shafter, Hawaii, Rogers has found that the Army provides a multitude of personal and professional opportunities, which have led to his successful career of nearly 25 years. (Courtesy)

