436th AW recognizes 2023 Annual Award winners

Photo By Roland Balik | U.S. Air Force Col. Chris McDonald, left, 436th Airlift Wing commander, and U.S. Air...... read more read more Photo By Roland Balik | U.S. Air Force Col. Chris McDonald, left, 436th Airlift Wing commander, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Carolyn Russell, right, 436th AW command chief, pose with the 2023 436th AW Annual Award winners after the awards ceremony held at the Hartly Volunteer Fire Company in Hartly, Delaware, Feb. 23, 2024. Forty-seven Team Dover Airmen and five teams competed for recognition as ‘best-of-the-best’ in their respective categories. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik) see less | View Image Page

DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, Del. – The 436th Airlift Wing recognized the ‘best-of-the-best’ during its 2023 Annual Awards Ceremony in Hartly, Delaware, Feb. 23, 2024.



More than 275 commanders, first sergeants, supervisors, family members and friends came out to support the 47 nominees and five teams competing in their respective categories.



Col. Chris McDonald, 436th AW commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Carolyn Russell, 436th AW command chief, presented the annual awards to the following winners:



Civilian Category I of the Year, Jason Carr, 436th Mission Generation Group

Civilian Category II of the Year, Patrick Tulloch, 436th Wing Staff Agency

Civilian Category III of the Year, Joseph Neubauer, 436th MGG

Airman of the Year, Senior Airman Hayeon An, 436th Medical Group

Noncommissioned officer of the Year, Tech. Sgt. Christian Moore, 436th MGG

Senior noncommissioned officer of the Year, Senior Master Sgt. Leon Russell, 436th MDG

Company Grade Officer of the Year, 1st Lt. John Portlock, 436th Operations Group

Honor Guard member of the Year, Senior Airman McKenzie Burns, 436th WSA

First Sergeant of the Year, Master Sgt. Aimee Anderson, 436th MGG

Team of the Year, 436th OG Radar, Airfield and Weather Systems

Airman Service of the Year, Airman 1st Class Sabine Mize, 436th Mission Support Group

Civilian Volunteer of the Year, Tony Pierce, 436th WSA

Key Spouse of the Year, Reba Myers, 436th OG



“I absolutely love this event!,” said McDonald. “You guys as always, bring the energy and so much fun; thank you all very much for being out here tonight.”



Continuing, he gave accolades to the annual award winners and Team Dover members.



“For all our award winners, congratulations, what a huge accomplishment,” said McDonald. “But I think that everyone here would say…you don’t do this all alone. So thank you to all the family members, supervisors, coworkers, friends who supported them along the way and helped them accomplish this goal–a really big milestone.”



He continued saying “I think everybody here would say that Dover is chalk full of talent […] fantastic work, continue to be that example of excellence for all of us to follow.”