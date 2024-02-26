436th AW recognizes 2023 Annual Award winners

U.S. Air Force Col. Rusty Gohn, left, 436th Airlift Wing deputy commander, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Carolyn Russell, right, 436th AW command chief, present U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Ian Mazerski, 436th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron commander, center, with a trophy during the 2023 436th AW Annual Awards Ceremony held at the Hartly Volunteer Fire Company in Hartly, Delaware, Feb. 23, 2024. Mazerski accepted the trophy on behalf of U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Aimee Anderson, 436th Mission Generation Group annual award winner, who was recognized as the wing’s First Sergeant of the Year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

