    436th AW recognizes 2023 Annual Award winners [Image 9 of 20]

    436th AW recognizes 2023 Annual Award winners

    HARTLY, DE, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2024

    Photo by Roland Balik      

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Chris McDonald, left, 436th Airlift Wing commander, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Carolyn Russell, right, 436th AW command chief, present U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Christian Moore, center, 436th Mission Generation Group annual award winner, with a trophy during the 2023 436th AW Annual Awards Ceremony held at the Hartly Volunteer Fire Company in Hartly, Delaware, Feb. 23, 2024. Moore was recognized as the wing’s Noncommissioned Officer of the Year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2024
    Date Posted: 02.27.2024 15:45
    Photo ID: 8258392
    VIRIN: 240223-F-BO262-1011
    Location: HARTLY, DE, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 436th AW recognizes 2023 Annual Award winners [Image 20 of 20], by Roland Balik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Delaware
    Memorial Hall
    Team Dover
    Hartly
    Hartly Volunteer Fire Company
    2023 Annual Awards Ceremony

