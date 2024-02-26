436th AW recognizes 2023 Annual Award winners

U.S. Air Force Col. Chris McDonald, left, 436th Airlift Wing commander, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Carolyn Russell, right, 436th AW command chief, present U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Sabine Mize, center, 436th Mission Support Group annual award winner, with a trophy during the 2023 436th AW Annual Awards Ceremony held at the Hartly Volunteer Fire Company in Hartly, Delaware, Feb. 23, 2024. Mize received the wing’s Airman Service of the Year award. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

