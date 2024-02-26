436th AW recognizes 2023 Annual Award winners

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Michael Brockett, left, 436th Contracting Squadron contracting specialist, U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Frederick Reidy center, 9th Airlift Squadron flight engineer, and U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Shanelle King, right, 436th Logistics Readiness Squadron ramp operations representative, pose for a photo at the 2023 436th Airlift Wing Annual Award Ceremony held at the Hartly Volunteer Fire Company in Hartly, Delaware, Feb. 23, 2024. More than 275 commanders, first sergeants, supervisors, family members and friends came out to support the 47 nominees and five teams competing in their respective categories. Brockett and King served as emcees and Reidy was the proffer for the event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

