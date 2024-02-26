Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    436th AW recognizes 2023 Annual Award winners [Image 4 of 20]

    436th AW recognizes 2023 Annual Award winners

    HARTLY, DE, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2024

    Photo by Roland Balik      

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Michael Brockett, left, 436th Contracting Squadron contracting specialist, U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Frederick Reidy center, 9th Airlift Squadron flight engineer, and U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Shanelle King, right, 436th Logistics Readiness Squadron ramp operations representative, pose for a photo at the 2023 436th Airlift Wing Annual Award Ceremony held at the Hartly Volunteer Fire Company in Hartly, Delaware, Feb. 23, 2024. More than 275 commanders, first sergeants, supervisors, family members and friends came out to support the 47 nominees and five teams competing in their respective categories. Brockett and King served as emcees and Reidy was the proffer for the event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2024
    Date Posted: 02.27.2024 15:45
    Photo ID: 8258387
    VIRIN: 240223-F-BO262-1006
    Resolution: 4194x2791
    Size: 1.82 MB
    Location: HARTLY, DE, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 436th AW recognizes 2023 Annual Award winners [Image 20 of 20], by Roland Balik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    436th AW recognizes 2023 Annual Award winners

    TAGS

    Delaware
    Memorial Hall
    Team Dover
    Hartly
    Hartly Volunteer Fire Company
    2023 Annual Awards Ceremony

