436th AW recognizes 2023 Annual Award winners

U.S. Air Force Col. Rusty Gohn, left, 436th Airlift Wing deputy commander, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Carolyn Russell, right, 436th AW command chief, present 436th Operations Group members, center, with a trophy during the 2023 436th AW Annual Awards Ceremony held at the Hartly Volunteer Fire Company in Hartly, Delaware, Feb. 23, 2024. The 436th OG Radar, Airfield and Weather Systems flight was recognized as the wing’s Team of the Year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

