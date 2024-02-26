436th AW recognizes 2023 Annual Award winners

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Michael Brockett, 436th Contracting Squadron contracting specialist and emcee for the 2023 436th Airlift Wing Annual Award Ceremony, speaks to attendees at the Hartly Volunteer Fire Company in Hartly, Delaware, Feb. 23, 2024. More than 275 commanders, first sergeants, supervisors, family members and friends came out to support the 47 nominees and five teams competing in their respective categories. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

