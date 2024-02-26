436th AW recognizes 2023 Annual Award winners

U.S. Air Force Col. Chris McDonald, left, 436th Airlift Wing commander, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Carolyn Russell, right, 436th AW command chief, present Jason Carr, center, 436th Mission Generation Group annual award winner, with a trophy during the 2023 436th AW Annual Awards Ceremony held at the Hartly Volunteer Fire Company in Hartly, Delaware, Feb. 23, 2024. Carr was recognized as the wing’s Civilian-Category I of the Year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

