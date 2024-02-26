436th AW recognizes 2023 Annual Award winners

U.S. Air Force Col. Chris McDonald, left, 436th Airlift Wing commander, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Carolyn Russell, right, 436th AW command chief, present U.S. Air Force Maj. Brandi Boos, center, 436th Comptroller Squadron commander, with a trophy during the 2023 436th AW Annual Awards Ceremony held at the Hartly Volunteer Fire Company in Hartly, Delaware, Feb. 23, 2024. Boos accepted the trophy on behalf of Patrick Tulloch, 436th Wing Staff Agency, who was recognized as the wing’s Civilian-Category II of the Year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

