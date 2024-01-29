HIANG's Sentry Aloha 24-01 Empowers Warfighters for Success

Photo By Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy | A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor from the Hawaiian Raptors Squadron comprised of the 19th...... read more read more Photo By Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy | A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor from the Hawaiian Raptors Squadron comprised of the 19th and 199th Fighter Squadron receives fuel from a 203rd Air Refueling Squadron Stratotanker during Sentry Aloha 24-01 Jan. 23 2024, over the Pacific Ocean, Hawaii. Sentry Aloha is an ongoing series of exercises hosted by the HIANG’s 154th Wing enabling tailored; cost effective and realistic combat training for Air National Guard; U.S. Air Force; and other Department of Defense services to provide U.S. warfighters with the skill sets necessary to perform homeland defense and overseas combat missions. see less | View Image Page

After a two-year hiatus, the Hawaii Air National Guard's first large-scale exercise of the year, Sentry Aloha 24-01, concludes on Jan. 31.



Sentry Aloha, hosted biannually by the 154th Wing, aims to provide the Air National Guard, Air Force, and Department of Defense (DOD) counterparts with multi-faceted, joint venue, fighter integration training that incorporates current and realistic training to equip the warfighter with the skillsets necessary to fly, fight, and win.



The unique location of Hawaii, as stated by Maj. Michael Oliver, Sentry Aloha exercise director, offers an ideal setting for military training in the Pacific area of responsibility.



"The state offers great airspace and weather to maximize training such as Agile Combat Employment and distributed operations," said Oliver. "Oahu is home to U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and Pacific Fleet, creating joint training opportunities with the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps."



This iteration of Sentry Aloha involved over 700 personnel and over 40 aircraft across the DOD. Visiting units included U.S. Navy F/A-18E/F Super Hornets and EA-18G Growlers from VX-9 China Lake, F-35 Lightning II’s from VX-9 Det Edwards, the U.S. Navy's premier Operational Test unit, and the Royal Australian Air Force's E-7A Wedgetail from the No. 2 Squadron.



"The integration with 5th gen aircraft and RAAF E-7's was valuable for test objectives and tactical proficiency, according to Lt. Mitch "MoonBoots" Mathis, VX-9 officer in charge. "We don't often get to fly with these assets, so having these opportunities is great."



Throughout the two-week exercise, the 154th Wing seized the opportunity to develop and refine tactics, techniques, and procedures in conjunction with Joint and Allied partners, reinforcing joint warfighting capabilities. This endeavor fostered not only joint training but also facilitated vital cross-communication among maintenance, logistics, and support personnel from various nations and services.



"In one instance, 154th Wing maintainers played a vital role in expediting the repair of an F/A-18E from VX-9, a situation that would have otherwise resulted in prolonged downtime, awaiting parts and personnel for several days," explained Oliver.



Air refueling units played a pivotal role in achieving swift "turnarounds" between morning and afternoon missions, providing refueling services to fighters, tankers, airlift, and airborne surveillance aircraft.



"This demonstrated the 203rd Air Refueling Squadron's proficiency in delivering both drogue and boom refueling to various aircraft while also ensuring the availability of essential reliability fuel to preempt any potential emergency fuel situations," Oliver added.



With 380 sorties flown, the exercise resulted in the certification of two Instructor Pilots, one Four-Ship Flight Lead, and three Mission Commanders within the Hawaiian Raptors.



As Sentry Aloha continues to evolve and expand in future iterations, it remains an indispensable cornerstone in bolstering the readiness of military units operating within the Indo-Pacific region.



"This dynamic exercise not only leverages strategic advantages but also nurtures seamless collaboration among joint forces," said Oliver. "Sentry Aloha undeniably stands as a remarkable and unparalleled training opportunity for military units across the DOD."



As the exercise drew to a close on its final day, Brig. Gen. Phillip Mallory, 154th Wing commander, conveyed his deep pride and aloha to all the participants.



"I am extremely proud of the Airmen and Sailors who participated in Sentry Aloha 24-01," said Mallory. "The Joint and Coalition Force came together and honed the skills we need to be successful in the Great Power Competition and ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific."