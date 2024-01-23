A Hawaii Air National Guard F-22 Raptor from the Hawaiian Raptors Squadron comprised of the 19th and 199th Fighter Squadron takes off during Sentry Aloha 24-01 Jan. 19, 2024, Hickam Airfield, Hawaii. Sentry Aloha is an ongoing series of exercises hosted by the HIANG’s 154th Wing enabling tailored, cost effective and realistic combat training for Air National Guard, U.S. Air Force, and other Department of Defense services to provide U.S. warfighters with the skill sets necessary to perform homeland defense and overseas combat missions.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2024 Date Posted: 01.26.2024 19:28 Photo ID: 8212618 VIRIN: 240119-Z-RV808-6675 Resolution: 4528x3016 Size: 2.57 MB Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sentry Aloha 24-01 [Image 16 of 16], by MSgt Mysti Bicoy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.