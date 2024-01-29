Participarnts from the U.S. Air Force and Navy along with the Royal Australian Air Force gather infron of a static of participating aircraft during Sentry Aloha 24-01 on Jan. 31, 204 Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. Sentry Aloha is an ongoing series of exercises hosted by the HIANG’s 154th Wing enabling tailored, cost effective and realistic combat training for Air National Guard, U.S. Air Force, and other Department of Defense services to provide U.S. warfighters with the skill sets necessary to perform homeland defense and overseas combat missions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.31.2024 Date Posted: 02.03.2024 18:58 Photo ID: 8223425 VIRIN: 240131-Z-RV808-1821 Resolution: 5353x3563 Size: 11.01 MB Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sentry Aloha 24-01 [Image 2 of 2], by MSgt Mysti Bicoy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.