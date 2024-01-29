Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sentry Aloha 24-01 [Image 2 of 2]

    Sentry Aloha 24-01

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy 

    154th Wing Public Affairs - Hawaii Air National Guard

    Participarnts from the U.S. Air Force and Navy along with the Royal Australian Air Force gather infron of a static of participating aircraft during Sentry Aloha 24-01 on Jan. 31, 204 Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. Sentry Aloha is an ongoing series of exercises hosted by the HIANG’s 154th Wing enabling tailored, cost effective and realistic combat training for Air National Guard, U.S. Air Force, and other Department of Defense services to provide U.S. warfighters with the skill sets necessary to perform homeland defense and overseas combat missions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy)

    This work, Sentry Aloha 24-01 [Image 2 of 2], by MSgt Mysti Bicoy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

