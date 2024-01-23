Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sentry Aloha 24-01 [Image 16 of 16]

    Sentry Aloha 24-01

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy 

    154th Wing Public Affairs - Hawaii Air National Guard

    Hawaii Air National Guard F-22 Raptor from the Hawaiian Raptors Squadron comprised of the 19th and 199th Fighter Squadron takes off during Sentry Aloha 24-01 Jan. 19, 2024, Hickam Airfield, Hawaii. Sentry Aloha is an ongoing series of exercises hosted by the HIANG’s 154th Wing enabling tailored, cost effective and realistic combat training for Air National Guard, U.S. Air Force, and other Department of Defense services to provide U.S. warfighters with the skill sets necessary to perform homeland defense and overseas combat missions.

    Date Taken: 01.19.2024
    Date Posted: 01.26.2024 19:28
    Photo ID: 8212622
    VIRIN: 240119-Z-RV808-6790
    Resolution: 2539x1691
    Size: 947.3 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sentry Aloha 24-01 [Image 16 of 16], by MSgt Mysti Bicoy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

