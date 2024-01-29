A Hawaii Air National Guard F-22 Raptor, U.S. Navy F/A-18E/F Super Hornet and EA-18G Growler from VX-9 China Lake, U.S. Navy F-35 Lightning II from VX-9 Det Edwards, and the Royal Australian Air Force's E-7A Wedgetail from the No. 2 Squadron fly in formation during Sentry Aloha 24-01 Jan. 30, 2024, Pacific Ocean, Hawaii. Sentry Aloha is an ongoing series of exercises hosted by the HIANG’s 154th Wing enabling tailored, cost effective and realistic combat training for Air National Guard, U.S. Air Force, and other Department of Defense services to provide U.S. warfighters with the skill sets necessary to perform homeland defense and overseas combat missions. (U.S. Navy Courtesy Photo)

