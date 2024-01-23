A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor from the Hawaiian Raptors Squadron comprised of the 19th and 199th Fighter Squadron receives fuel from a 203rd Air Refueling Squadron Stratotanker during Sentry Aloha 24-01 Jan. 23, 2024, over the Pacific Ocean, Hawaii. Sentry Aloha is an ongoing series of exercises hosted by the HIANG’s 154th Wing enabling tailored, cost effective and realistic combat training for Air National Guard, U.S. Air Force, and other Department of Defense services to provide U.S. warfighters with the skill sets necessary to perform homeland defense and overseas combat missions.
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2024 19:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|911319
|VIRIN:
|240123-Z-RV808-2034
|Filename:
|DOD_110097143
|Length:
|00:05:58
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 203rd ARS refuels Hawaiian Raptors during Sentry Aloha 24-01, by MSgt Mysti Bicoy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
