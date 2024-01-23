Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    203rd ARS refuels Hawaiian Raptors during Sentry Aloha 24-01

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy 

    154th Wing Public Affairs - Hawaii Air National Guard

    A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor from the Hawaiian Raptors Squadron comprised of the 19th and 199th Fighter Squadron receives fuel from a 203rd Air Refueling Squadron Stratotanker during Sentry Aloha 24-01 Jan. 23, 2024, over the Pacific Ocean, Hawaii. Sentry Aloha is an ongoing series of exercises hosted by the HIANG’s 154th Wing enabling tailored, cost effective and realistic combat training for Air National Guard, U.S. Air Force, and other Department of Defense services to provide U.S. warfighters with the skill sets necessary to perform homeland defense and overseas combat missions.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2024
    Date Posted: 01.26.2024 19:25
