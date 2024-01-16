Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sound Bite for Sentry Aloha 24-01 Day 1

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy 

    154th Wing Public Affairs - Hawaii Air National Guard

    Hawaii Air National Guard Maj. Michael "Deuce" Oliver Sentry Aloha exercise director on day 1, Jan. 17.  Sentry Aloha is an ongoing series of exercises hosted by the HIANG’s 154th Wing enabling tailored, cost effective and realistic combat training for Air National Guard, U.S. Air Force, and other Department of Defense services. It provides U.S. warfighters with the skill sets necessary to perform homeland defense and overseas combat missions.

    Date Taken: 01.17.2024
    Date Posted: 01.17.2024 22:18
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 910629
    VIRIN: 240117-Z-RV808-1433
    Filename: DOD_110084570
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sound Bite for Sentry Aloha 24-01 Day 1, by MSgt Mysti Bicoy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ANG
    HIANG
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    199FS
    SentryAloha24-01
    19FS

