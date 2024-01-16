Sound Bite for Sentry Aloha 24-01 Day 1

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Hawaii Air National Guard Maj. Michael "Deuce" Oliver Sentry Aloha exercise director on day 1, Jan. 17. Sentry Aloha is an ongoing series of exercises hosted by the HIANG’s 154th Wing enabling tailored, cost effective and realistic combat training for Air National Guard, U.S. Air Force, and other Department of Defense services. It provides U.S. warfighters with the skill sets necessary to perform homeland defense and overseas combat missions.